CAF Confederation Cup: Winning against Chelsea has inspired us for Kwara United game, says Kotoko coach Karim Zito

MON, 15 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito beleives his side is inspired ahead of their clash with Kwara United following their hard-fought win against Berekum Chelsea.

In their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League opener, the Porcupine Warriors secured a 1-0 win against Chelsea with Albert Amoah scoring teh only goal in the 90th minute to end their 15-year winless run at the Golden City Park.

Ahead of their clash with the Nigerian side at the Accra Sports Stadium in the preliminary round of games in the CAF Confederation Cup, Zito lauded his side for the win and said they were ready for the encounter.

“After a hard-fought football match, I have done justice to Kotoko. If you look at the way we played, we created a lot of chances," he said after the game.

If we ended this game with a draw, I don’t think it would have been fair. So, I’m very happy with my boys.

"It will also ginger us for next week’s Confederation Cup game [against Kwara United] we are going to play in Accra,” Zito added.

The two-legged tie is scheduled for September 21 and 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

