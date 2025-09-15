ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Karim Zito lauds Kotoko players after hard-fought win at Berekum Chelsea

MON, 15 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has praised his players for their hard-fought win against Berekum Chelsea.

In their opener of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, Kotoko were hosted at the Golden City Park.

After a goalless first half, Albert Amoah scored a cracking goal in the 80th minute as the Procupine Warriors recorded a 1-0 win to end their 15-year winless run at the Golden City Park.

In a post-match interview, Zito said his team deserved all three points after fighting throughout the match and creating several goal-scoring opportunities.

“After a hard-fought football match, I have done justice to Kotoko. If you look at the way we played, we created a lot of chances," he said after the game.

"If we ended this game with a draw, I don’t think it would have been fair. So, I’m very happy with my boys,” Zito added.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to their CAF Confederation Cup first round preliminary round game this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-legged tie will be played on September 21 and September 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

