Sports Minister Kofi Adams reaffirms grassroots commitment at inaugural Yingor Cup

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to grassroots sports development following his participation in the maiden Yingor Cup in Dabala, South Tongu District, over the weekend of September 13–14, 2025.

The two-day football tournament showcased community spirit and raw talent, culminating in a dramatic final where Yingor FC edged past Cule FC 8–7 on penalties to claim the first-ever title.

The grand finale drew several dignitaries, including South Tongu MP Maxwell Kwame Lukutor and Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Stan Dogbe.

Addressing the gathering, Adams highlighted the Ministry’s agenda to strengthen grassroots sports through talent identification and community engagement.

He stressed that district-level competitions are key to building a strong pipeline for national teams and pledged sustained government support in the form of equipment, funding, and technical expertise.

“Grassroots football is the heartbeat of our national sports ecosystem. By supporting community tournaments like the Yingor Cup, we are investing in the future of Ghanaian sports,” he noted.

The Minister later presented the trophy to the champions, a symbolic gesture underlining government’s commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting local sporting initiatives across the country.

