First-ever Tanzanian gold as Simbu dips past Petros in world marathon

Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu produced a savage dip at the line to snatch world marathon gold from Germany's Amanal Petros in Tokyo on Monday.

Simbu and Eritrea-born Petros were both clocked at 2hr 09min 48sec in the most dramatic of endings for the longest event of the world championships in the Japanese capital, the Tanzanian adjudged to have finished three-hundredths ahead.

Italy's Iliass Aouani claimed bronze in 2:09:53.

"I made history today -- the first Tanzanian gold medal at a world championships," said Simbu, who won bronze at the 2017 worlds in London.

There was a 88-strong field from 47 countries that took to the streets of Tokyo for the gruelling 26-mile (42km) race.

But many wilted in the hot, stifling morning conditions.

Twenty-two failed to finish, not least Ethiopia's Tadese Takele, who pulled out at the 33km mark, switching his watch off and climbing over a barrier from the road onto a pavement, seemingly grimacing in pain.

Takele had won the Tokyo Marathon in March in 2:03:23, making him the fastest entrant for the marathon at the world championships.

His Ethiopian teammate Deresa Geleta, second to Takele in the Tokyo Marathon, was the next high-profile casualty, pulling up at 35.5km.

Uganda's Abel Chelangat had paced much of the race, leading a definitive break-out at the 39.5km mark that split the lead pack to five, including all three medallists.

As they approached the stadium, Chelangat and Ethiopian-born Israeli Haimro Alame were suddenly dropped.

Petros led the podium trio onto the track for what proved to be a totally gripping final 300 metres.

The German opened up down the back straight, but was tracked by Simbu -- second at this year's Boston Marathon in 2:05:05 -- with Aouani back in third.

Petros looked like he had the win as he neared the finish line, but with Simbu fast advancing with a last-gasp spurt of energy, the German could do nothing bar glance nervously over his right shoulder as his legs tied up.

Simbu's persistence paid off as the 33-year-old broke the line just ahead of Petros, who tumbled to the floor.

"I have never seen something like this in the marathon -- both the men and women's races came down to a sprint finish. It's like the 100m!" said Petros.

"Coming into the finish I was thinking about winning so a bit of me is feeling very sad. I'm sad I lost gold in the last three metres but I am very happy also for Simbu."

Uganda's defending champion Victor Kiplangat never landed a blow and finished in 11th place in 2:11:33.