2025/26 GPL Matchday 1 Wrap Up: Nations FC cruise over All Blacks as Karela United shock Aduana FC

Football News Nations FC
SUN, 14 SEP 2025
Nations FC

The opening weekend of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League delivered drama, late winners and surprise results across the country.

On Friday night, Hearts of Oak were frustrated in front of their home fans, playing out a goalless draw against newly promoted Hohoe United, who finished the match with 10 men at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, broke a 15-year jinx against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, thanks to Albert Amoah’s decisive strike in the 80th minute at the Golden City Park.

Defending champions Bibiani GoldStars began their title defence with a 2-1 victory over Bechem United at Dun’s Park. Kumi Attah scored twice for the Miners, while Darlvin Yeboah briefly levelled matters for the Hunters.

Sunday’s fixtures also served up drama. At the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nations FC came from behind to edge Swedru All Blacks 2-1. Kweku Baffoe gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead, but second-half goals from Samuel Tetteh and Emmanuel Annor turned the game in the hosts’ favour.

Elsewhere, Eleven Wonders held Basake Holy Stars to a stalemate in Dormaa, while Heart of Lions secured a narrow 1-0 win over Dreams FC in Kpando through Ebenezer Abban’s first-half penalty.

In Tamale, Karela United stunned Aduana FC 1-0, with Malik Abubakar netting the decisive goal inside 12 minutes at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Newcomers Vision FC battled to a goalless draw with FC Samartex despite being reduced to 10 men at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

At Sunyani, Medeama SC proved too strong for Young Apostles, claiming a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Owusu and Paul Yeboah.

Full Time

  • Hearts of Oak 0-0 Hohoe United
  • Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Asante Kotoko
  • Bibiani GoldStars 2-1 Bechem United
  • Nations FC 2-1 Swedru All Blacks
  • Basake Holy Stars 0-0 Eleven Wonders
  • Heart of Lions 1-0 Dreams FC
  • Karela United 1-0 Aduana FC
  • Vision FC 0-0 FC Samartex
  • Young Apostles 0-2 Medeama SC

Premier League log below:

914202581559-k5fri7t2h0-g002qbxxkaaiamf

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

