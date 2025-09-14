ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu falls short of 100m final at World Championships

  Sun, 14 Sep 2025
Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu saw his debut World Athletics Championships campaign end at the semi-final stage after narrowly missing out on a place in the men’s 100 metres final in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 21-year-old clocked 10.08 seconds to finish fourth in his semi-final heat, which was won by Jamaica’s Oblique Seville in 9.86s. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo followed with a season’s best of 9.94s, while South Africa’s Gift Leotlela secured third in 9.97s.

Under the qualification rules, only the first two athletes in each semi-final, along with the next two fastest times overall, advanced to the final. Saminu’s effort was just outside the cut.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who ran 9.96s in Heat 1, and Leotlela’s 9.97s from Saminu’s heat, took the two non-automatic qualifying spots, ensuring South Africa will have two representatives in the final later today.

That meant Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (10.03s), Canada’s Jerome Blake (10.03s), Wales’ Jeremiah Azu (10.05s), and Saminu (10.08s) all missed out.

In Saminu’s heat, Canada’s Andre De Grasse and Britain’s Romell Glave both clocked 10.09s, followed by Nigeria’s Israel Okon (10.14s) and American Courtney Lindsey (10.18s).

Despite the disappointment, Saminu can take encouragement from reaching the semi-finals in his maiden World Championships appearance — a sign of promise for Ghana’s sprinting future.

