ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Last-gasp Salah penalty earns below-par Liverpool dramatic victory at Burnley

By Reuters
Football News PL: Last-gasp Salah penalty earns below-par Liverpool dramatic victory at Burnley
SUN, 14 SEP 2025

Mohamed Salah's dramatic stoppage-time penalty ensured Liverpool maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at promoted side Burnley on Sunday.

With British record signing Alexander Isak forced to wait for his Liverpool debut having been left out the squad for the trip to Lancashire, the champions struggled to break down a dogged home side in the first half.

After a regroup at the break, the visitors upped the ante in the second half, with Dominik Szoboszlai finally forcing a fine save from Martin Dubravka in the Burnley goal.

Burnley were holding on for a well-earned point with ease, before the ball agonisingly struck substitute Hannibal Mejbri's arm in the penalty area and Salah slotted the spot kick into the net in the 95th minute to break home hearts.

Liverpool are still to really get going this season, requiring a winner in the last 10 minutes of all four of their league victories so far. The goal that clinched an undeserved success at Turf Moor was certainly the most fortunate.

After one of the longest transfer sagas in Premier League history finally reached its expected conclusion, Liverpool supporters were forced to wait two weeks for their first glimpse of their 125-million-pound ($169.45-million) goal machine due to the international break.

While coach Arne Slot said this week that Isak would have to be utilised carefully due to his previous injuries and lack of action so far this season, the Swede was still expected to at least be on the bench at Turf Moor.

The wait goes on as, without their expensive new forward, Liverpool mustered just one shot on target in the first half, from left-back Andrew Robertson.

Burnley, who conceded the fewest goals in English football league history last term to earn them promotion, otherwise frustrated the champions with ease. Even Lesley Ugochukwu's red card for two bookings in the 84th minute did not seem to fluster them.

Even without Isak, Liverpool still had much attacking talent on the Turf Moor pitch but they just could not find that killer pass.

Salah was especially below par but he made no mistake in the most pressurised moment after Hannibal had stuck up an arm to block Jeremie Frimpong's cross.

The champions' impressive Premier League goalscoring streak stretches to 38 games nonetheless, their longest such run in the competition.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You cant convince me! – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia "You can't convince me!" – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia

2 hours ago

Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang  

2 hours ago

ORAL: Prosecutions too slow - GFL boss worries ORAL: Prosecutions too slow - GFL boss worries

2 hours ago

33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region 33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region

3 hours ago

Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle

3 hours ago

Hon. Dzifa, Nana Romeo and Rex Omar "What is Rex Omar and Hon. Dzifa doing, I haven't seen their work" - Nana Romeo ...

4 hours ago

Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty "No gospel musician congratulated me when I won, so it’s not a must for me to co...

4 hours ago

Sista Afia [VIDEO] "I am in love with someone but the person doesn't love me" — Sista Afia ...

4 hours ago

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 76

20 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line