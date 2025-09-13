ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak: Abdul Karim apologizes to fans after draw with Hohoe United

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Karim has publicly taken responsibility and apologised to fans following his side’s frustrating 0-0 draw against newly promoted Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season had begun with high expectations for Hearts, who impressed during pre-season under head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Many supporters had anticipated a confident start against Hohoe United, making their top-flight debut.

Karim was a commanding presence in midfield, while forward Frank Abora Duku provided flashes of attacking intent. Yet despite controlling possession for large spells, Hearts struggled to penetrate Hohoe United’s resolute defence.

“We apologise to our supporters for not being able to win. We really wanted to win, but it didn’t happen," Karim said after the game.

"Our opponents sat back too much, so it made it difficult, but we will work hard to get the goals in our subsequent matches," he added.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak will now shift their focus to a Matchday 2 clash with Dreams FC on September 20.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

