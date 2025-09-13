ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Albert Amoah scores as Asante Kotoko end 15 years winless run at Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko began their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on Saturday.

Both sides fielded strong line-ups, but the first half ended goalless as defenses held firm. After the interval, neither team made changes, and the breakthrough finally arrived in the 79th minute.

Hubert Gyau’s relentless work in midfield earned Kotoko possession, and his precise long pass found Amoah.

The forward raced into the box and delivered a low, clinical finish past the Chelsea goalkeeper, who will likely rue the goal.

Kotoko held firm for the remaining minutes to secure all three points, a vital confidence boost ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Nigeria’s Kwara United next week.

The win also marked Kotoko’s first triumph over Chelsea at Golden City Park in 15 years. Albert Amoah was also named Man of The Match.

In other Ghana Premier League action, defending champions Bibiani GoldStars edged Bechem United 2-1.

Samuel Atta Kumi was the hero for the Miners with a brilliant brace, while Marvin Oppong scored a consolation for the Hunters.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

