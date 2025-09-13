Antoine Semenyo assists and scores as Bournemouth stun Brighton

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo struck the decisive goal as AFC Bournemouth edged Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Alex Scott gave the hosts an early advantage in the 18th minute, sending Bournemouth into the break with a 1-0 lead. Brighton responded after the interval, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring from Yankuba Minteh’s cross.

The match’s turning point arrived in the 61st minute when Bournemouth were awarded a penalty. Semenyo remained composed, calmly sending goalkeeper Petrovic the wrong way to restore the lead.

The goal marked Semenyo’s third in the Premier League this season and his fifth contribution across all competitions, highlighting his increasing influence at the Cherries.

Brighton pressed for a late equaliser, but Bournemouth held firm, with Semenyo’s performance earning loud applause from the home supporters.

The Ghana international will look to maintain his impressive form when Bournemouth welcome Newcastle United on Sunday, September 21.