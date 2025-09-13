ModernGhana logo
Jordan Ayew scores in Leicester City's away draw at Oxford United

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Ghana international Jordan Ayew was on target as Leicester City earned a hard-fought draw against Oxford United in the English Championship on Saturday at the Kassam Stadium.

The 32-year-old opened Leicester’s account in the 13th minute, cancelling out Will Lankshear’s early strike for the hosts.

Leicester faced a significant challenge when Aaron Ramsey was shown a red card midway through the first half.

Oxford capitalised on the numerical advantage, regaining the lead before halftime courtesy of an own goal by Boubakary Soumaré.

Undeterred, Leicester pressed on after the break. Ayew’s relentless runs and clever movement created space, allowing Fatawu Issahaku to set up Ricardo Pereira, who found the net in the 55th minute to restore parity.

Ayew’s tireless performance throughout the 90 minutes helped link play and lift the travelling Leicester fans, while fellow Ghanaian Fatawu impressed with 70 minutes of energetic wing play.

Leicester will look to build on this performance when they welcome Coventry City to the King Power Stadium on September 20th, with Ayew hoping to continue his strong start to the campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
