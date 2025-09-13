La Liga: Kylian Mbappe stars as Real Madrid extend winning start against Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up another as 10-man Real Madrid maintained their 100% start in La Liga with a gritty 2-1 win at Real Sociedad.

Mbappe capitalised on a defensive error to notch his fourth league goal of the season, but Madrid's task was made harder when defender Dean Huijsen was shown a red card.

France striker Mbappe then turned provider for Arda Guler to give Madrid a 2-0 lead.

Socieded reduced the deficit when Mikel Oyarzaba converted from the penalty spot.

Madrid are top of the table with 12 points from four games - five ahead of defending champions Barcelona, who are fifth and face Valencia at 20:00 BST on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso's side took the lead when Sociedad winger Mikel Goti's casual backpass caught his defence flat-footed. Mbappe comfortably outpaced Igor Zubeldia then shrugged off Duje Caleta-Car before he crisply fired home from the edge of the penalty area.

Madrid were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute when Oyarzaba broke clear and was hauled down by Huijsen.

Mbappe had a major hand in Madrid's second when he outfoxed Aritz Elustondo and cut the ball back from the byline through a crowded box for Guler to stylishly poke home.

Sociedad were awarded a penalty shortly after half-time when Ander Barrenetxea's cross struck Dani Carvajal on the arm, and Oyarzaba calmly sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way from the spot.

Madrid showed their defensive fortitude - Trent Alexander-Arnold came on for Carvajal in the 82nd minute - to see out the game, which gave Basque-born Alonso a win over a club where he has strong ties.

Alonso climbed through the ranks at Sociedad, played 126 games for their first team and began his senior coaching career in charge of the B side.