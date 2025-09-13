ModernGhana logo
PL: Woltemade scores on debut as Newcastle beat Wolves

By BBC
SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Nick Woltemade enjoyed a debut to remember after his bullet header helped Newcastle United end their wait for a first win of the season against Wolves.

The German, who completed a club record £69m move from Stuttgart on 30 August, was handed a rapturous welcome by the home support at St James' Park.

And it did not take the towering forward long to repay their backing.

Woltemade peeled away from Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou in the 29th minute to power a header past Sam Johnstone after getting on the end of Jacob Murphy's scooped cross.

Newcastle pushed for a second and Sandro Tonali saw a 20-yard effort strike the inside of the post before half-time.

Wolves struggled to get back into the game after previously making a bright start to the game.

In fact, Wolves looked the likelier scorers at one point after Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan both had efforts well saved by Nick Pope early on.

But Vitor Pereira's side's wait for a first point of the campaign goes on.

