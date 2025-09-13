A Tokyo full house revels in Chebet and sprinters at world athletics champs

Beatrice Chebet won the 10,000 metres world title while the cream of sprinting delighted a sellout 55,000 crowd at the world championships on Saturday -- a stark contrast to the empty stadium at the Covid-affected Tokyo Games in 2021.

Chebet, 25, added the world title to her Olympic crown in Paris last year where the Kenyan also won the 5000m.

"I wanted that gold medal so much," she said. "I have never won a gold at the world championships so I was sure I had to get it."

That was one of several titles on offer, giving a gentle lead-in to the finals of the men's and women's blue riband event, the 100m, on Sunday.

Ryan Crouser proved he has no equal in the shot put as despite missing the outdoor season through injury he became the second man -- after Werner Guenthoer over 30 years ago -- to be crowned world outdoor champion on three successive occasions.

"This is my first time throwing hard since September last year, (so) this one is the one I am most proud of," said Crouser.

There was also gold for the American 4x400m mixed relay team, avenging their defeat by the Netherlands in last year's Olympic final.

The Dutch, anchored by 400m hurdles favourite Femke Bol, had to be satisfied with silver.

Noah Lyles eased into the 100m semi-finals. By Philip FONG (AFP)

All the favourites wasted little energy in qualifying for Sunday's men's 100m semi-finals.

Olympic champion Noah Lyles and the Jamaican who lost out to him by the slimmest of margins at the Paris Olympics, Kishane Thompson, look in prime form despite the championships coming at the end of the season.

Lyles did not enjoy his previous, crowdless experience in Tokyo but he is a different person four years later and put on a show for his audience.

"As you know, it was a bit echoing back then and this time there is all the atmosphere, whistles and children cheering for me," he said.

"It really feels good to be back. This is the best form I have ever been in my life. I am bringing special things here."

'Clumsy dude'

Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo and two-time Olympic 200m silver medallist Kenny Bednarek also impressed.

Ryan Crouser won his third successive men's shot put world title. By Ben STANSALL (AFP)

Bednarek, who pushed Lyles in the back and accused him of showing disrespect at the US trials, will hope he remembers every bit of kit on Sunday having left his spikes in the United States.

"I am just a clumsy dude," he said.

Women's 100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred laid down the law in her heat, storming out of the blocks and the Saint Lucia star cantered over the line in 10.93sec.

Defending world champion Sha'Carri Richardson had a far stronger heat, including two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson, but neither had to over-exert themselves as they eased into the semi-finals.

Jackson's legendary compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also through but remains an outsider to add to her ten world golds and make it a fairytale farewell.

On form alone, Alfred's biggest threat is American champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Julien Alfred (L) looked silky smooth as she began her quest to add world 100m gold to her Olympic title. By Jewel SAMAD (AFP)

Third behind Alfred in last year's Olympic final, the 24-year-old said she could cope with a change in expectations from a minor medal prospect to one of the title favourites.

"I already hold myself to a really high standard and expectations, so the pressures of the outside world, I really don''t feel them," she said.

"I try to make sure I go out there and focus on Melissa, focus on what I can do and run my races to the best of my ability."

Edmund Serem is just 17 but the Kenyan showed he is a real title prospect.

He kept his head after an early mistake in the 3000m steeplechase and went on to win his heat -- even having the time to join his hands together and hold them in front of his face as he crossed the line.

However, he will have to go some to beat two-time defending champion Sofiane El Bakkali -- Morocco's two-time Olympic gold medallist coasted through his heat.