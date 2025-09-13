ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Zubimendi scores a stunner as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest

By BBC
Football News PL: Zubimendi scores a stunner as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest
SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Martin Zubimendi scored his first Arsenal goals as the Gunners comfortably beat Nottingham Forest to give Ange Postecoglou a defeat in his first game in charge.

Former Tottenham manager Postecoglou had not beaten Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in the previous four matches they had faced each other in, with three losses and one draw.

That record did not seem likely to change as, although Forest showed promise in some of their play, Arsenal took charge of the match.

Arsenal's Noni Madueke, again starting on the right in place of the injured Bukayo Saka, was impressive as he seemed able to beat Morato every time he had the ball, while his inswinging corners caused problems for the Forest defence.

It was from one of these corners that Arsenal took the lead. Chris Wood headed one of Madueke's deliveries to the edge of the box and Zubimendi hit a powerful volley past Matz Sels with a slight deflection from Murillo.

Morgan Gibbs-White had the best chance for Forest when he shot wide from inside the penalty area following a counter-attack.

The Gunners doubled their lead one minute into the second half when Eberechi Eze, making his first start for Arsenal, teed up Viktor Gyokeres to tap in from close range.

Zubimendi then added his second with a header when he got on the end of substitute Leandro Trossard's cross.

Arteta will be delighted with the performance his side put in, with a number of key players out injured and captain Martin Odegaard having to be replaced with what looked like a shoulder injury in the first half.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

17 hours ago

Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Cte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced Ghanaians Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Côte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced ...

17 hours ago

V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools 

17 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of NPP, Salam Mustapha Abronye arrest: NPP Youth Wing to march against ‘state-sponsored harassment’ by ...

17 hours ago

Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government

17 hours ago

NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected

18 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’re going to build processing plants in different parts of the country – Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’re going to build processing plants in different p...

18 hours ago

EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withdraw EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withd...

18 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in 3years — Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in ...

18 hours ago

I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence – Mahama assures Papao Farms 'I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence' – Mahama assures Papa...

18 hours ago

Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line