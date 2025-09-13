Benjamin Azamati faces nervous wait after 100m Heat at World Championships

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati began his 100m campaign at the World Athletics Championships with a sixth-place finish in Heat 5 on Saturday afternoon, clocking 10.30 seconds.

Drawn in a highly competitive field, Azamati registered the slowest reaction time of 0.211 seconds. Though his drive phase was steady, he struggled to keep pace in the closing stages against the stronger finishers.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo dominated the heat in 10.07 seconds to book an automatic semi-final slot, alongside Canada’s Olympic champion Andre De Grasse (10.16s) and American Courtney Lindsey (10.19s).

Rikkoi Brathwaite of the British Virgin Islands followed in fourth with 10.23s, just ahead of Germany’s Lucas Ansah-Peprah (10.25s). Brazil’s Erik Cardoso (10.32s) and Dylan Sicobo of Seychelles (10.85s) completed the line-up.

With only the top three securing automatic passage, Azamati’s hopes of advancing now rest on whether his time ranks among the fastest non-automatic qualifiers across all heats.

A regular figure in Ghana’s sprint and relay squads in recent years, the 26-year-old will have to wait for official confirmation as the championships progress to the semi-finals on Sunday.