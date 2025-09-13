ModernGhana logo
World Athletics Championships: Abdul-Rasheed Saminu storms into 100m semi-finals

  Sat, 13 Sep 2025
Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu delivered a composed performance to book his place in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The 22-year-old clocked an impressive 10.09 seconds in Heat 7, with a reaction time of 0.188s, securing an automatic qualification spot.

South Africa’s seasoned campaigner Akani Simbine claimed victory in the heat with 10.02s, while Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala crossed third in 10.12s to also progress.

Saminu’s strong run saw him edge past notable contenders, including the Netherlands’ Elvis Afrifa (10.15s), China’s Xinrui Deng (10.23s), and Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (10.24s).

Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown could only manage seventh in 10.37s, while Iraq’s Saif Al RamMahi finished eighth in 10.58s.

His qualification keeps Ghana firmly in contention in the men’s 100m, especially after compatriot Benjamin Azamati missed out with a sixth-place finish in Heat 5 earlier in the day.

