Criticisms don't affect me - Bechem United attacker Mohammed Aminu

Bechem United forward Mohammed Aminu insists he is unfazed by public criticism, stressing that negative comments only serve to strengthen his resolve.

The 24-year-old, who once featured for WAFA and had a stint with English giants Manchester City before returning to the Ghana Premier League, says he has learned to turn doubts into motivation.

“Sometimes I see comments that I’ve wasted my talent or that I don’t respect. But those people don’t even know me, and I don’t know them either,” Aminu told Akoma FM. “When people come close to me, they see I’m not like what they’ve heard. Even here, the coaches and staff initially thought the same, but I proved I’m a humble person.”

According to Aminu, harsh opinions from fans and critics only push him to work harder.

“It always motivates me. Sometimes I even enjoy seeing those comments because it shows people are watching me. It makes me want to do more and prove them wrong,” he said.

As he prepares for his full return to Ghanaian football, Aminu acknowledges the weight of expectation but insists he thrives under pressure.

“There are a lot of people looking up to me. I’ve always been a chill guy who doesn’t care much about pressure, but at times I feel I need to show people what I can do. I want them to see the real Aminu they’ve been waiting for.”

The former youth prospect added that his focus remains on guidance from his family and coaches, rather than outside voices.

“I’ve never listened to anyone except my coaches and my family. Growing up, I didn’t even realize people were looking up to me. I just keep going.”