2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kofi Adams rallies support for Black Stars ahead of final games against CAR and Comoros

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Black Stars as the team prepares for the decisive final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Ghana will travel to Morocco to face the Central African Republic before returning home to host Comoros in Matchday 9 and 10 of the qualifiers.

The four-time African champions, who drew with Chad and defeated Mali in the September international window, need a victory to confirm their spot at the global tournament set for the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“In three weeks, we will be going to Morocco to face the Central African Republic, and we will take three points from there also and come home to deal with Comoros,” Kofi Adams, who serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, said.

He further called on Ghanaians to remain steadfast in their support, noting that unity and encouragement will be key as the Black Stars push for their fifth appearance at the World Cup.

“Ghanaians should continue to pray for the team. Ghanaians should continue to do everything humanly possible to make sure that the Black Stars of Ghana are part of the nation’s teams that will assemble for the World Cup,” Adams added.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 19 points. Having previously qualified for the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, the team is now eyeing a historic fifth qualification.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

