Black Stars: Technical Advisor Winfried pledges close monitoring of Ghana Premier League

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schaefer has pledged to closely follow the Ghana Premier League as part of his commitment to motivating players and strengthening the domestic game.

The German coach made this assurance after visiting Hearts of Oak’s training camp ahead of their goalless draw with newly promoted Hohoe United on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association’s official website, Schaefer emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for home-based players in the national team setup.

"We have many top players playing in Europe, but our goalkeeper is a local and was fantastic on Monday. I want to visit the clubs and use him as a role model. All players have a chance to play for the Black Stars team," he said.

Schaefer further revealed that he intends to attend league matches regularly, both to scout potential talents and to inspire confidence within the competition.

"It's great motivation for everyone. I'll be watching the games too. Most African players who play in Europe come from Ghana, and we must be the heart of African football again," the German added.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend with fixtures scheduled for Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, at various venues across the country.

Schaefer, who was appointed in January, is tasked with providing technical guidance to the senior national team, supporting football development, and working closely with the Technical Directorate on the Ghana Football Association’s long-term strategic plan.

