Black Stars Technical Advisor Winfried Schaefer backs local players for call-ups

Football News
SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schaefer has assured Ghanaian-based players that they have the same opportunities as their Europe-based counterparts to earn a place in the senior national team.

The German coach gave the assurance when he visited Hearts of Oak’s camp ahead of their Ghana Premier League opener against Hohoe United on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We have many top players playing in Europe, but our goalkeeper is a local and was fantastic on Monday. I want to visit the clubs and use him as a role model. All players have a chance to play for the Black Stars team."

He stressed that his message should serve as a source of inspiration for home-based footballers, adding, "It's great motivation for everyone. I'll be watching the games too. Most African players who play in Europe come from Ghana, and we must be the heart of African football again."

The former Cameroon coach, who led the Indomitable Lions to the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations title, was appointed Black Stars technical advisor in January.

His mandate includes offering technical guidance, supporting football development, and collaborating with the GFA’s Technical Directorate on long-term strategies for the sport in Ghana.

Despite Schaefer’s encouraging words, Hearts of Oak were held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Hohoe United in their season opener.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

