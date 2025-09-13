It will be a normal game - Bechem United coach Stephen Desmond-Issah Botchway ahead of GoldStars clash

Bechem United head coach Stephen Desmond-Issah Botchway says he is expecting a normal game against Bibiani GoldStars.

The Hunters will host the defending Ghana Premier League champions at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park later today.

In a pre-game interview with the club’s media, the new head trainer of Bechem United was confident of a good performance from his team.

“We have done a lot, and I believe in my boys," he said.

"I know what they can do; they are going to perform. I’ve played this game and I am now a coach, I’ve gone through so many things and this [game against Gold Stars] is not new to me, so I see it as a normal game and we are going to perform,” Botchway said.

Kick off for the game is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.