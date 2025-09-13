ModernGhana logo
My players played according to our plan - Hohoe United coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru after holding Hearts of Oak

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Hohoe United coach Tijani Abdul Rahim Bashiru has commended his players' performance following their goalless draw against Hearts of Oak.

The debutant side held the Phobian Club in the opener of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hohoe Utd defended well, shutting down the attack of the Phobians to earn a crucial point.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Abdul Bashiru praised his players for playing according to the game plan to force the draw.

“Tactically, we played very well because before coming into this game, we knew the team we were coming to meet," he said after the game.

"We watched them, we kept our team tactically and mentally. Playing against Hearts of Oak is not all about physical ability but mental strength. My boys did so well and played according to the plan,” he added.

  • What next?

Hohoe United will now prepare for their Week 2 encounter against Young Apostles next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

