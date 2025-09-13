Hearts of Oak: The performance was good - Mas-Ud Didi Dramani hails players despite 0-0 draw with Hohoe United

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has lauded his players’ commitment despite being held to a frustrating goalless draw by league newcomers Hohoe United in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians, backed by a strong home crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, were unable to capitalize even after Hohoe United went down to ten men following Solomon Amoako’s red card in the second half.

While the Rainbow Club squandered several chances to secure victory, Dramani chose to emphasize the positives in his team’s display.

"I think they gave everything needed in football. The energy, the effort, and the performance were absolutely good," he said after the game.

"We found the right spaces, we did the right things," he added.

What next?

Hearts of Oak will now turn their attention to Matchday Two, where they face a difficult away test against Dreams FC as they search for their first win of the campaign.