I am sure the atmosphere will be hostile - Tottenham boss Thomas Frank on Kudus' return to West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank believes Mohammed Kudus will experience a hostile reception ahead of his return to the London Stadium to play former side West Ham United.

The Ghana international joined the North London club from the Hammers this summer.

Following his departure, West Ham fans have expressed their displeasure, labelling the 24-year-old as 'Judas' with some also burning the jerseys of Kudus on the street.

“You don't think they will applaud him? Maybe not," said Frank at the pre-match presser on Friday ahead of the game.

"I'm pretty sure players and myself hear the extra noise, but then you get into your zone. I'm sure it will be the same for Kudus and anyone in a hostile atmosphere," he added.

However, Frank urged the Ghanaian to remain focused as Spurs eye a return to winning ways following their setback against AFC Bournemouth.

"The thing he should do is focus on his game. That is what you can control," he said.

Kudus scored 19 goals and added 13 assists across 80 games for the Hammers.