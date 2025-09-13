Palace boss Glasner 'never threatened' to resign over Guehi

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says "he never threatened to leave" the club over the potential sale of captain Marc Guehi to Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

England defender Guehi, 25, had looked set to join the Premier League champions but the move fell through with Palace unable to secure adequate replacements.

With Guehi now able to move on as a free agent next summer when his contract expires, the Austrian was asked about reports of tension over the situation between him and Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

"I think it's the last time I want to talk about it," Glasner said.

"I never threatened to leave the club. Never. I didn't have to threaten anybody. There were no bad tensions between the chairman and myself.

"It was really just a discussion about sports, and he decided against the money and for the sporting perspective of Crystal Palace. Big credit to the chairman."

Palace completed two signings on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Toulouse centre-back Jaydee Canvot joined on a four-year deal while Christantus Uche arrived on a season-long loan from Getafe.

The club wanted two defensive reinforcements before sanctioning Guehi's departure.

"At the end of many discussions it was the chairman who asked me: 'Oliver, do you think we can manage the season when we sell Marc?' I said: 'Honestly we can't manage it in the short-term,'" added Glasner.

"If you want this scenario for Crystal Palace and you are fine with it, sell Marc. If you don't want to have this, then we have to keep him. And then he decided we keep him."

Guehi is '100% focused'

Glasner, 51, who guided the club to their first major trophy with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, also dismissed suggestions that Guehi had considered whether to continue as captain given his unhappiness at how things played out.

He added: "It is credit to Marc that he never threatened to strike. He is a very honest person. That is why I was never worried about this situation.

"He will be our captain as long as he's here, because he's just such a great player and such a great personality.

"Everybody could see how he played for England, that he's 100% focused, the same here. It was written [in the media], external that he steps back as our captain. Nothing true."