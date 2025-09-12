2025/26 Ghana Premier League season will be exciting - Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has backed the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign to deliver thrills and heightened competition.

The season kicks off tonight with Hearts of Oak welcoming debutants Hohoe United to the Accra Sports Stadium in the opening fixture.

In an interview with 3Sports, the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner said he expects the league to offer plenty of excitement for fans across the country.

“This season’s Ghana Premier League will be very exciting. Clubs are well prepared,” Agyemang-Badu noted.

He pointed to significant off-season investments, including new player acquisitions and upgraded technical setups, as evidence that teams are poised to raise the standard of play.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT, with former President John Dramani Mahama expected to grace the occasion.