ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 12 Sep 2025 Women Football

Black Queens to face England in a high-profile friendly in December

Black Queens to face England in a high-profile friendly in December

Ghana’s Black Queens are set to clash with England’s Lionesses in a marquee international friendly on 2nd December 2025, following an agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the England Football Association.

The friendly comes on the heels of Ghana’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFCON, their best showing since 2016.

The Black Queens are eager to build on that success and cement their status among Africa’s elite women’s teams.

The encounter with England, currently one of the world’s top-ranked sides and reigning European champions, is expected to provide a stern test for the Ghanaian side.

912202530658-k5fri7u2h0-fbimg1757679991252

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren views the fixture as an ideal opportunity to assess his squad, identify areas for improvement, and expose the players to top-tier international competition.

The Black Queens will head into the game motivated to deliver a strong performance, demonstrating not only their readiness for future tournaments but also the progress Ghana continues to make in women’s football on the global stage.

With the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers approaching, this friendly promises to be a key test of the team’s tactical discipline, resilience, and character.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

48 minutes ago

Kasoa: Man poisons himself after killing girlfriend Kasoa: Man poisons himself after killing girlfriend 

56 minutes ago

Abronye on hunger strike in remand Abronye on hunger strike in remand

1 hour ago

WAECs Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi WAEC eyes digital examination to curb cheating in WASSCE and BECE

1 hour ago

MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-years of delays MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-year...

2 hours ago

Clash at St. Paul SHS: Arrests of final-year students spark community controversy Clash at St. Paul SHS: Arrests of final-year students spark community controvers...

2 hours ago

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC remanded into police custody again until September 19

2 hours ago

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer Mahama tricked Ghanaians with fake promises during 2024 election campaign — Egya...

2 hours ago

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer The fight against galamsey is gone under Mahama — Egyapa Mercer

2 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo My EOCO arrest due to comments on August 6 helicopter crash, not wrongdoing — Ak...

2 hours ago

NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masawudu — Police NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masaw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line