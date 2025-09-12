Black Queens to face England in a high-profile friendly in December

Ghana’s Black Queens are set to clash with England’s Lionesses in a marquee international friendly on 2nd December 2025, following an agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the England Football Association.

The friendly comes on the heels of Ghana’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFCON, their best showing since 2016.

The Black Queens are eager to build on that success and cement their status among Africa’s elite women’s teams.

The encounter with England, currently one of the world’s top-ranked sides and reigning European champions, is expected to provide a stern test for the Ghanaian side.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren views the fixture as an ideal opportunity to assess his squad, identify areas for improvement, and expose the players to top-tier international competition.

The Black Queens will head into the game motivated to deliver a strong performance, demonstrating not only their readiness for future tournaments but also the progress Ghana continues to make in women’s football on the global stage.

With the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers approaching, this friendly promises to be a key test of the team’s tactical discipline, resilience, and character.