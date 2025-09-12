World Championship: Ghana Athletics, Sports Ministry and GOC meets with Team Ghana

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have held a virtual meeting with Ghana's Athletics team ahead of the World Championship scheduled for September 13 -21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting, organized by Ghana Athletics, aimed to boost the team's morale and preparedness for the highly anticipated event.

The Ministry and the GOC emphasized the importance of rigorous training and quality preparation to ensure the team's success in the championship.

The athletes' needs and requirements were assessed, and plans were put in place to provide necessary support and resources to facilitate their participation including Ghana's support for the athletes to travel with personal coaches.

Remuneration, camping allowances and future imcentives were also discussed.

The importance of mental preparation and focus was stressed on, and strategies were shared to help the athletes manage pressure and stay motivated for the championship.

"We commend your dedication, discipline, and teamwork, which embody the values of Team Ghana. We salute you for your impressive qualification for the World Championship and commitment during your pre-championship camping sponsored by the Ghana Olympic Committee.

“This championship is a stepping stone toward greater global success, and we remain confident it will lead to podium finishes on the world stage and sooner, at the Olympics," said Richard Akpokavie Esq., GOC President.

On his part, the Sports and Recreation Minister, Hon. Kofi Adams, assured the athletes of government’s fullest support and challenged them to give the world a good show as Ghana will come good for them.

He praised the efforts and sacrifices of the atheletes and their coaches for how far they have come and hinted that government will soon announce an incentive for all performing athletes.

"We are always honored to represent Ghana on the world stage. With the support of the Ministry, GOC and the leadership of Ghana Athletics, we are confident in our ability to deliver a strong podium performance and make our nation proud," said Joseph Paul Amoah, Team Captain.

Team Ghana, comprising captain Joseph Paul Amoah, Fuseini Ibrahim, Barnabas Aggerh, and Mustapha Alufu Bokpin, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Benjamin Azamati, Alex Amankwah and Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah in a significant boost, has just completed a rigorous two-week training camp sponsored by the GOC.

The camp provided the athletes with an opportunity to fine-tune their skills, build team cohesion, and prepare mentally for the challenges ahead.

Team Ghana is expected to make a lasting impression on the international athletics stage competing in men's 4x100m, 100m Men by Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu, 200m Men by Ibrahim Fuseini, 800m Men by Alex Amankwah and High Jump Women by Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah. The persevering athletes are eager to put up podium performances at the prestigious global event.

Meeting was attended by Hon. Kofi Adams, Minister for Sports & Recreation, GOC President, Richard Akpokavie Esq., President Bawa Fuseini of Ghana Athletics, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Madam Comfort Selby, Agbokitcher, all Vice President of Ghana Athletics and the athletes.