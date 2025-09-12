The Africa Cup of Nations is a tournament celebrated for its unpredictability, and vibrant football. With the competition so close, sides across the continent are already building towards the next edition in 2025.

While the final lineup of countries is far from decided, there are some teams to watch out for based on pedigree and form. As teams prepare for the qualification journey, both pundits and fans of African football are already speculating on who will lift the coveted trophy.

Kate Richardson, an expert in football and betting predictions, examines the primary candidates, and the dangerous outsiders for AFCON 2025, which will all be useful if you are looking for some football betting tips for the tournament.

Morocco, Favourites of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Fresh from their historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, the host country looks like the one to beat. The Atlas Lions have built a formidable squad that blends European tactical discipline with exceptional individual talent. Coach Walid Regragui has made them become a disciplined unit that is tough to play against.

Their World Cup journey was the result of a long-term project and a golden generation of players like:

Achraf Hakimi

Hakim Ziyech

Brahim Díaz

Youssef En-Nesyri

who were (and some still are) in the prime of their careers.

Walid Regragui once said in an interview, “We want to win the Africa Cup... We have to show that we are capable, that African football is capable of doing the same as Morocco did.”

The experience gained from competing with the world's best at the World Cup will be invaluable. Barring any major setbacks, The Atlas Lions are in a great place to translate their World Cup success into African glory while playing on home soil.

Algeria and Egypt

Trailing behind the powerhouses are two North African giants, Algeria and Egypt. The Fennec Foxes will be fiercely motivated to bounce back from recent tournament disappointments. Integrating new players with seasoned players like Riyad Mahrez, the former Manchester City star may be their key to rediscover the formidable team spirit that made them champions.

Egypt, on the other hand, remains a perennial contender. The Pharaohs' record as seven-time AFCON champions speaks for itself. With superstars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the line, they possess players capable of winning any match single handedly.

Senegal

As the 2021 AFCON champions, Senegal cannot be discounted. The Lions of Teranga boast a powerful and experienced squad, with world class talents like Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly forming the team's backbone, supported by a dynamic midfield featuring Pape Matar Sarr and Lamine Camara.

Their captain, Koulibaly said, “Winning the continental prize is tougher than winning the global tournament.”

They have proven they have the ability and quality to go all the way. However, the challenge for them will be maintaining that peak level.

Groups with coefficient 10-15

Asides the primary favorites, there is a rank of heavyweight countries capable of mounting a serious title challenge. First off is Nigeria's Super Eagles, with their incredible attacking unit which includes Ademola Lookman and Iwobi and led by one of the world's best strikers in Victor Osimhen.

The reigning champions, Ivory Coast, with their young age squad will be riding a wave of confidence with a talented squad that has Simon Adingra and Amad Diallo among other players. Cameroon, as always, brings a physical presence to the midfield, and they are never an easy opponent in knockout football.

Ghana is another historical powerhouse that, despite recent struggles, has the potential to win the competition.

Dark Horses of the AFCON 2025 Tournament

Every AFCON features a dark horse. For the 2025 edition, countries like South Africa (Bafana Bafana), who, led by the impressive Teboho Mokoena, showed great organization and defense in the last AFCON held in early 2024 (the 2023 edition), could be one to watch. They have the most watched African League and can translate that to success on the big stage.

Mali is another national side that consistently produces technically gifted players and is overdue for a surprise package deep run. Tunisia and DR Congo also showed flashes of brilliance.

Cameroon is another team to also watch out for. They stunned the world through Vincent Aboubakar in the last World Cup campaign and can do the same again with Head Coach Marc Brys at the helm. They have same quality footballer names like Onana, Choupo-Moting, who formerly played for Paris Saint-Germain, and Carlos Baleba.

How Bookmakers Rate the Morocco and other Favourites

The bookmakers are yet to release odds concerning the tournament but we can easily guess how it will look like. Morocco is expected to be in pole position as the outright favourite, with their odds reflecting their World Cup heroics and squad strength.

Algeria, Egypt, and Senegal will likely be among the favourites. Following them will be a tier including Nigeria and Ivory Coast, considered strong challengers but with slightly longer odds.

The odds will fluctuate based on qualification form, which players are injured, and the final draw, but the initial ratings will heavily favor the established North and West African national team.

Conclusion

There are various possibilities that could happen in AFCON 2026. By the bill, the top ranked nations could dominate, setting up titanic clashes in the final rounds.

The games to qualify may also offer clues, and reveal the serious teams and the teams that are struggling. But the host nation currently appears as the clear favourite. Nigeria and Tunisia have the squad depth to make an underdog run to the finals or even lift the trophy.

The article was provided by Kate Richardson