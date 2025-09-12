2025/26 GPL Matchday 1 Preview: Hearts of Oak host Hohoe United as Chelsea clash with Asante Kotoko

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season kicks off this weekend, with matches scheduled across several stadiums nationwide.

The curtain-raiser takes place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, where Hearts of Oak will face newcomers Hohoe United. The match is set for a 19:00 GMT kick-off, with former President John Mahama expected to be in attendance.

On Saturday, Berekum Chelsea will host Asante Kotoko at Golden City Park, while defending champions Bibiani GoldStars take on Bechem United at DUN’s Park. Both matches are scheduled to start at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s fixtures feature an exciting lineup of encounters. Heart of Lions will host Dreams FC at Kpando Sports Stadium, while Basake Holy Stars clash with Eleven Wonders FC at Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Vision FC will welcome FC Samartex 1996 to Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, and Medeama FC travel to face Young Apostles at Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

In other matches, Karela United will play Aduana FC at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, and Nations FC host Swedru All Blacks at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

All Sunday games are set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures below: