ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kudjoe Fianoo calls on GFA to clarify Kurt Okraku’s eligibility for third term

Football News Kudjoe Fianoo calls on GFA to clarify Kurt Okraku’s eligibility for third term
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Former GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to clarify whether current President Kurt Okraku is eligible to contest a third term, following recent amendments to the association’s statutes allowing a president to serve three terms.

Fianoo was among those who opposed the proposal, which nevertheless received overwhelming approval from Congress last month.

With the amendment now in effect, Fianoo is calling on the GFA to state clearly if it applies to the incumbent, noting that such clarification is crucial for guiding the actions of stakeholders.

“There are some naughty points that we need to unlock. Is it applicable to the incumbent now, or is it going to be implemented in the future?” he told Joy Sports.

“So these are the naughty areas that we need clarification on. Once the clarification comes, whatever we do will be in the supreme interest of the country.

“Even the GFA, at one point in time, denied that there was something like that on paper. When we get to that bridge, we'll cross it," he added.

Okraku’s current tenure runs until 2027. He has stated that he has not yet decided whether to seek a third term, saying he will make a decision when the time comes.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

2 hours ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

3 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

3 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

3 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

3 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

3 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

11 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line