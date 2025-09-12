Kudjoe Fianoo calls on GFA to clarify Kurt Okraku’s eligibility for third term

Former GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to clarify whether current President Kurt Okraku is eligible to contest a third term, following recent amendments to the association’s statutes allowing a president to serve three terms.

Fianoo was among those who opposed the proposal, which nevertheless received overwhelming approval from Congress last month.

With the amendment now in effect, Fianoo is calling on the GFA to state clearly if it applies to the incumbent, noting that such clarification is crucial for guiding the actions of stakeholders.

“There are some naughty points that we need to unlock. Is it applicable to the incumbent now, or is it going to be implemented in the future?” he told Joy Sports.

“So these are the naughty areas that we need clarification on. Once the clarification comes, whatever we do will be in the supreme interest of the country.

“Even the GFA, at one point in time, denied that there was something like that on paper. When we get to that bridge, we'll cross it," he added.

Okraku’s current tenure runs until 2027. He has stated that he has not yet decided whether to seek a third term, saying he will make a decision when the time comes.