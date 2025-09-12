Tom Saintfiet: Ghana remains a powerhouse despite 2025 AFCON absence

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has expressed confidence in Ghana’s enduring status as one of African football’s elite, despite the Black Stars failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in more than 20 years, Ghana will miss the continental tournament, set to be hosted in Morocco later this year, after finishing at the bottom of their qualifying group.

In an interview with Adom TV, the Belgian coach stressed that setbacks are a natural part of football and should not diminish the nation’s rich footballing legacy.

“I still believe Ghana is a giant in African football. It is not because you missed out of the AFCON that you are not a big nation. It happens sometimes,” Saintfiet stated.

The four-time AFCON champions are currently undergoing a rebuilding process under coach Otto Addo, with their sights firmly set on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.