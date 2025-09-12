ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tom Saintfiet: Ghana remains a powerhouse despite 2025 AFCON absence

Football News Tom Saintfiet: Ghana remains a powerhouse despite 2025 AFCON absence
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has expressed confidence in Ghana’s enduring status as one of African football’s elite, despite the Black Stars failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in more than 20 years, Ghana will miss the continental tournament, set to be hosted in Morocco later this year, after finishing at the bottom of their qualifying group.

In an interview with Adom TV, the Belgian coach stressed that setbacks are a natural part of football and should not diminish the nation’s rich footballing legacy.

“I still believe Ghana is a giant in African football. It is not because you missed out of the AFCON that you are not a big nation. It happens sometimes,” Saintfiet stated.

The four-time AFCON champions are currently undergoing a rebuilding process under coach Otto Addo, with their sights firmly set on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

2 hours ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

3 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

3 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

3 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

3 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

3 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

11 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line