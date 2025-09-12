ModernGhana logo
Mali coach Tom Saintfiet not ruling out coach Black Stars in the future

FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has signaled that he could consider taking the reins of Ghana’s Black Stars in the future, once his current contract with the Eagles concludes.

The Belgian, who previously managed The Gambia, had been linked with the Black Stars role following Chris Hughton’s departure after Ghana’s underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ultimately, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) chose to reappoint Otto Addo as Hughton’s successor.

Speaking on Adom TV, Saintfiet stressed that his immediate focus remains with Mali, but he did not close the door on a possible move to Ghana when the timing is right.

“Otto Addo has a contract till 2027. My contract ends in August 2026. It could be the next one," he said.

"It doesn’t mean tomorrow, it can be the next year or two. The moment I’m available and my contract with Mali has ended, then I’m interested.

"For now, my focus is on Mali,” Saintfeit said.

While reaffirming his commitment to Mali’s current projects, the seasoned coach left the possibility of a future role with the Black Stars open, hinting at a potential chapter yet to come in his managerial career.

