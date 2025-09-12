2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Tom Saintfiet questions Ghana’s winning goal after Mali’s 1-0 loss

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has raised doubts over the legitimacy of Ghana’s match-winning goal in their 1-0 victory in Accra during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

After a goalless first half, Alexander Djiku’s 49th-minute header secured the win for the Black Stars, extending Ghana’s lead at the top of Group I to 19 points.

However, the Belgian tactician believes the absence of VAR played a decisive role in the outcome.

“Had VAR been used, Alexander Djiku’s goal would have been ruled out,” Saintfiet told Adom TV.

The loss leaves Mali with a challenging road ahead as they aim to secure World Cup qualification through their remaining fixtures. Despite the setback, Saintfiet remains determined.

“Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be tough, but we will fight to win our remaining games,” he said.

Mali now faces mounting pressure, but with playoff spots still up for grabs, their hopes of reaching next year’s tournament remain alive.