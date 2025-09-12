My interest to coach Black Stars was not down to money but passion - Mali coach Tom Saintfiet

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has revealed that his interest in leading Ghana’s senior national team was driven by passion rather than financial incentives.

The Belgian tactician was among the shortlisted candidates considered to replace Chris Hughton before Otto Addo was reappointed as Black Stars coach in March 2024.

Saintfiet confirmed that he engaged in an extensive four-hour discussion with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during the process.

“I wanted to coach Black Stars, not for money, but to help Ghana achieve success in international competitions,” Saintfiet told Adom TV.

Having previously guided The Gambia to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations appearances, Saintfiet expressed no resentment at being passed over.

Instead, he commended Addo’s work and hinted at a willingness to collaborate in the future.

“I would be glad to work with Otto Addo in Black Stars’ coaching,” he said.

The two coaches recently faced off in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Ghana narrowly defeating Mali 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result leaves Mali fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive as the group stage progresses.