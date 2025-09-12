ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: I will be glad to work with Otto Addo, says Mali coach Tom Saintfiet

FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has expressed openness to working alongside Ghana’s Otto Addo, despite their recent encounter in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The two managers faced off earlier this week at the Accra Sports Stadium during Matchday 8 of Group I, with Alexander Djiku’s 49th-minute header securing a narrow victory for the Malians.

Speaking to Adom TV, the Belgian tactician praised Addo’s coaching and hinted at the possibility of future collaboration.

“I would be glad to work with Otto Addo in Black Stars’ coaching,” Saintfiet said.

Saintfiet, who previously guided Gambia to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations appearances, was also once considered for the Ghana job and engaged in extended discussions with the GFA before Addo’s appointment in 2024.

While the two currently remain competitors on the touchline, Saintfiet’s remarks highlight a mutual respect between the coaches, even amid the high stakes of the World Cup qualification race.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

