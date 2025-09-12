Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito acknowledges pressure ahead of 20252/26 season

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has conceded that the pressure to deliver the Ghana Premier League title remains high as the 2025/26 campaign kicks off.

The Porcupine Warriors begin their season on Saturday, September 13, with a tough away fixture against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Zito, who is embarking on his third stint in charge of the Kumasi-based giants, admitted the team’s hectic off-season schedule has left little room for rest.

However, he stressed that the club’s ambitions leave no margin for excuses after finishing third last term.

“This is the third time [being with Kotoko as a coach], so I know what is at stake, so we only have to work hard to achieve because Kotoko is not a club that can succumb to any other result apart from a win, so we will do our best,” Zito told the club's media.

Kick-off for Saturday’s encounter is set for 15:00 GMT.