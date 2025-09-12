ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito laments inadequate rest for players ahead of start of 2025/26 season

Football News Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito laments inadequate rest for players ahead of start of 2025/26 season
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed frustration over his side’s congested schedule, insisting his players have had little time to recover ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The new campaign kicks off today, Friday, September 12, with Hearts of Oak hosting league debutants Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko, however, will be on the road to face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Reflecting on his team’s preparations, Zito revealed that the Porcupine Warriors have endured a demanding off-season.

“After the season, we couldn’t have the opportunity to rest. We played the FA Cup, we attacked the President’s Cup," the veteran trainer said.

"Immediately we finished, we travelled outside to play Kaizer Chiefs, so when we came back, it was then the stage for us to do the preseason, so instead of us to rest, we couldn’t rest enough."

The situation was compounded by Kotoko’s participation in the GHALCA Top 4, which disrupted the flow of their preseason.

“We were also in the first phase of preseason when the GHALCA Top 4 issue also came, so I had to adjust the way we went into the top four.

“We came back, gathered our momentum and then we went for the Champion of Champions, and then we won," he added.

Despite the hectic buildup, Kotoko will now turn full attention to their league opener against Chelsea in Berekum.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

1 hour ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

2 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

2 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

2 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

2 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

2 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

10 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line