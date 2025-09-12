Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito laments inadequate rest for players ahead of start of 2025/26 season

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed frustration over his side’s congested schedule, insisting his players have had little time to recover ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The new campaign kicks off today, Friday, September 12, with Hearts of Oak hosting league debutants Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko, however, will be on the road to face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Reflecting on his team’s preparations, Zito revealed that the Porcupine Warriors have endured a demanding off-season.

“After the season, we couldn’t have the opportunity to rest. We played the FA Cup, we attacked the President’s Cup," the veteran trainer said.

"Immediately we finished, we travelled outside to play Kaizer Chiefs, so when we came back, it was then the stage for us to do the preseason, so instead of us to rest, we couldn’t rest enough."

The situation was compounded by Kotoko’s participation in the GHALCA Top 4, which disrupted the flow of their preseason.

“We were also in the first phase of preseason when the GHALCA Top 4 issue also came, so I had to adjust the way we went into the top four.

“We came back, gathered our momentum and then we went for the Champion of Champions, and then we won," he added.

Despite the hectic buildup, Kotoko will now turn full attention to their league opener against Chelsea in Berekum.