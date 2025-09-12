ModernGhana logo
I have nothing to prove, says Forest's new manager Ange Postecoglou

By BBC
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Ange Postecoglou says he doesn't "have to prove anything to anyone" as he starts his reign as Nottingham Forest's new boss.

Postecoglou was appointed on Tuesday, with the club sacking Nuno Espirito Santo late on Monday after 21 months in charge at the City Ground.

The Australian returns to management three months after he was sacked by Tottenham following a dismal Premier League season, in which they finished 17th.

However, Postecoglou ended Spurs' 17-year trophy drought by leading them to the Europa League title in May.

The 60-year-old was initially praised for the attacking style he implemented at Spurs, but he was forced to defend himself from criticism for sticking to his high-intensity principles as Spurs lost 22 of their 38 league matches last season.

Asked if he wanted to prove doubters wrong, Postecoglou said: "I don't see it as a point to prove. I don't have to prove anything to anyone.

"I do like my teams to play exciting football and score goals and get fans excited. I make no apologies about that, that's just the way I am."

He joked that he would find out "who the true Ange believers" are as he makes the switch from Spurs to Forest.

Postecoglou's first game in charge will be on Saturday as Forest travel to Arsenal.

  • 'I might have to win trophy in first season'

Tottenham endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign last term, but the win over Manchester United in the Europa League final secured Spurs' first major trophy since 2008.

It also backed up Postecoglou's claim that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club.

He won the Australian title with both South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar and the Japanese league with Yokohama F Marinos - all in his second season or second full season in charge. He also won trophies in both of his seasons at Celtic.

Asked about his second-season promise in his first news conference as Forest boss, Postecoglou pointed out that he has also won titles in his first season at a club.

"I won the double with Celtic in my first year. I may have to [win a trophy this season] to have a second year here," he said.

"I've said already I want to win trophies and that's what I've done my whole career and that's what I want to do here."

Postecoglou explained that he didn't expect his time at Tottenham to come to an end after winning a trophy, but he said he "must have done something right".

"There is no Spurs supporter I come across now who doesn't want to hug me and take me home for dinner," he said.

"I love creating things that are lasting. Every club I've been to, I'd like to think I'd be welcome back because I left a mark."

