Hearts of Oak unveil new home and away kits ahead of 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have unveiled their new kits as they prepare for the 2025/26 season.

The club showcased both their home and away uniforms on social media, giving fans a first look ahead of the campaign.

The Phobians will retain their iconic red, yellow, and blue colours for the home kit, featuring vertical stripes in the traditional hues. The away jersey, predominantly white, displays the three colours prominently across the centre.

Hearts of Oak celebrated the launch on social media, writing of the home kit: “Our history, our pride, our jersey. The wait is over! Home don drop.”

On unveiling the away shirt, the club added: “On the road, in our colour, our jersey. When you see this jersey, you see tradition and glory.”

The new kits are produced by Kay Sports, a rising name in the sportswear market.

The 2025 Democracy Cup winners will kick off their league campaign with a home fixture against newly-promoted Bibiani GoldStars.