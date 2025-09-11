2025/26 GPL: We need to stay consistent - Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has revealed the club’s ambitions for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobian Club concluded their pre-season preparations with a morale-boosting victory over Great Olympics in the 2025 Democracy Cup, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

After finishing the 2024/25 season without a trophy, Dramani, who took over from Aboubakar Ouattara on a two-year contract, has promised a more competitive approach this term.

"Our goal is to try to compete aggressively in all the competitions across the structure of our football in Ghana,’’ the former Black Stars assistant coach said.

"Going into the new season and (starting from our opener) against Hohoe United, we need to package ourselves strongly and stay consistent in a more sustainable way in terms of all the competitions," he added.

Hearts of Oak will kick off their league campaign with a home fixture against Hohoe United on Friday, September 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.