Asante Kotoko: Players will need time to gel - Abdul Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito has urged patience as his newly assembled squad prepares for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors bolstered their ranks with fourteen new signings ahead of a campaign that will see them compete on three fronts: the Premier League, FA Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Berekum Chelsea, Zito acknowledged that blending so many new players will take time.

"When you are with a lot of new players, it takes time to gel because adaptation is not easy, and the level of intelligence is not the same," he said.

"Even the Europeans will tell you that some can take up to a whole season before the team will gel the way you want it."

Despite the challenges, the coach is clear on the approach required to remain competitive.

"But there is nothing you can do. We have to fight and fight hard and then adjust our thinking, adjust our attitude towards the league and then the Confederation Cup," he concluded.

Abdul Karim Zito, who joined Kotoko in the latter part of last season, has already led the club to win the FA Cup, President's Cup, Toyota Cup and the Super Cup.