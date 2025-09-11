ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko: Players will need time to gel - Abdul Karim Zito

Football News Asante Kotoko: Players will need time to gel - Abdul Karim Zito
THU, 11 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito has urged patience as his newly assembled squad prepares for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors bolstered their ranks with fourteen new signings ahead of a campaign that will see them compete on three fronts: the Premier League, FA Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s season opener against Berekum Chelsea, Zito acknowledged that blending so many new players will take time.

"When you are with a lot of new players, it takes time to gel because adaptation is not easy, and the level of intelligence is not the same," he said.

"Even the Europeans will tell you that some can take up to a whole season before the team will gel the way you want it."

Despite the challenges, the coach is clear on the approach required to remain competitive.

"But there is nothing you can do. We have to fight and fight hard and then adjust our thinking, adjust our attitude towards the league and then the Confederation Cup," he concluded.

Abdul Karim Zito, who joined Kotoko in the latter part of last season, has already led the club to win the FA Cup, President's Cup, Toyota Cup and the Super Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

38 minutes ago

GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointing” GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointi...

54 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’ll introduce a constituency-based budgeting framework under my presidency — Ba...

54 minutes ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim There’s no smuggling of excavators as reported by some media houses — Shamima Mu...

54 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Every regional capital will become a duty-free zone under my presidency — Bawumi...

54 minutes ago

I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to concede defeat in 2016 — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to conce...

1 hour ago

63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 

1 hour ago

Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market 

1 hour ago

Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Speaker Asiamah Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Spe...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama We were approached by US to accept deportees — Mahama

1 hour ago

One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line