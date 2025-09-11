FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Dates and venues for first match-ups confirmed

FIFA has confirmed the dates and venues for the first two matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025™ , the global club competition which allows the champions of all six confederations to compete on the world stage on an annual basis.

In 2025, as was the case in 2024, the tournament operates under an updated format – in which clubs playing in the opening phase will compete for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup on home soil; giving those teams the chance to play in a FIFA competition in front of local fans.

The home team for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup are determined on a rotating basis, shared annually between AFC and CAF. This gives clubs the chance to host competitive global matches, meaning more people can see their club in action in a FIFA match than ever before.

In the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off (match 1), Pyramids FC, winners of the CAF Champions League 2024-2025, will play Auckland City FC, winners of the OFC Champions League 2025, at 21:00 (local time) at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday, 14 September 2025.

The winners will go on to play AFC Champions League Elite 2024-2025 winners Al Ahli FC at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, to compete for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup (match 2) at 21:00 (local time) on Tuesday, 23 September 2025 and for a place in the next phase.

The winner of the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup will then progress to the next stage of matches starting with Match 3 – FIFA Derby of the Americas – which will take place on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. That clash will feature Cruz Azul, Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 winners, and the eventual CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 champions – who will be confirmed on 29 November 2025.

On Saturday 13 December 2025, the winners of matches 2 and 3 will meet to compete for The FIFA Challenger Cup (match 4) for a place in the final.

The winners of match 4 will face Paris Saint-Germain, winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final on Wednesday, 17 December 2025 (match 5).

The host for matches 3, 4 and 5 will be communicated in due course.