ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Dates and venues for first match-ups confirmed

By FIFA
Football News FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Dates and venues for first match-ups confirmed
THU, 11 SEP 2025

FIFA has confirmed the dates and venues for the first two matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025™ , the global club competition which allows the champions of all six confederations to compete on the world stage on an annual basis.

In 2025, as was the case in 2024, the tournament operates under an updated format – in which clubs playing in the opening phase will compete for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup on home soil; giving those teams the chance to play in a FIFA competition in front of local fans.

The home team for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup are determined on a rotating basis, shared annually between AFC and CAF. This gives clubs the chance to host competitive global matches, meaning more people can see their club in action in a FIFA match than ever before.

Real Madrid v Pachuca | Final | FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™ | Highlights

Watch the highlights from the match between Real Madrid and Pachuca played in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™.

In the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off (match 1), Pyramids FC, winners of the CAF Champions League 2024-2025, will play Auckland City FC, winners of the OFC Champions League 2025, at 21:00 (local time) at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday, 14 September 2025.

The winners will go on to play AFC Champions League Elite 2024-2025 winners Al Ahli FC at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, to compete for the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup (match 2) at 21:00 (local time) on Tuesday, 23 September 2025 and for a place in the next phase.

The winner of the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup will then progress to the next stage of matches starting with Match 3 – FIFA Derby of the Americas – which will take place on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. That clash will feature Cruz Azul, Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 winners, and the eventual CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 champions – who will be confirmed on 29 November 2025.

On Saturday 13 December 2025, the winners of matches 2 and 3 will meet to compete for The FIFA Challenger Cup (match 4) for a place in the final.

The winners of match 4 will face Paris Saint-Germain, winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final on Wednesday, 17 December 2025 (match 5).

The host for matches 3, 4 and 5 will be communicated in due course.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’ll introduce a constituency-based budgeting framework under my presidency — Ba...

10 minutes ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim There’s no smuggling of excavators as reported by some media houses — Shamima Mu...

10 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Every regional capital will become a duty-free zone under my presidency — Bawumi...

10 minutes ago

I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to concede defeat in 2016 — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to conce...

35 minutes ago

63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 

35 minutes ago

Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market 

35 minutes ago

Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Speaker Asiamah Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Spe...

35 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama We were approached by US to accept deportees — Mahama

35 minutes ago

One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence

1 hour ago

Ghana projects increased exports to Chinese market to enjoy recent tariff-free pact — President Mahama Ghana projects increased exports to Chinese market to enjoy recent tariff-free p...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line