Otto Addo must instill competitive spirit in Black Stars - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

THU, 11 SEP 2025

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to foster a stronger competitive spirit within the national team.

The Black Stars have come under scrutiny in recent weeks following mixed results in the September international window.

Ghana was held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Chad before narrowly defeating Mali 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Sannie Daara, now a senior CAF Media Officer, stressed the need for internal competition among players to raise performance levels.

"On a normal Black Stars day, some of the current players would not earn a call-up," he said.

"There should be three players for every position in the Black Stars to spark a fierce competitive spirit in the team."

He further emphasized that accountability must accompany selection, insisting that underperforming players should face consequences.

"There must be consequences for any Black Stars player who performs poorly after a call-up, and that is how we create a competitive spirit in a team."

Ghana will complete its World Cup qualifying campaign next month with decisive fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

