ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

World Athletics Championships 2025 marathon and race walk start times moved because of heat concerns

By BBC
Athletics Getty ImagesImage caption: The marathon and race walk events in Tokyo will start and end at Japan National Stadium
THU, 11 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: The marathon and race walk events in Tokyo will start and end at Japan National Stadium

The marathon and 35km race walk events at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo will start 30 minutes earlier than scheduled because of the heat.

Temperatures in the Japanese capital are expected to exceed 30C for the majority of the championships, which begin on Saturday.

The women's and men's 35km race walk on 13 September, women's marathon on 14 September, and men's marathon on 15 September will now start at 07:30 local time (23:30 BST).

World Athletics said it had taken the decision to put "the highest priority" on athlete safety, in light of "expected elevated heat conditions that could pose a health and safety risk".

World Athletics chief executive Jon Ridgeon said the organisation's health and science team had assured him the schedule change would make a "significant difference to the athletes".

Ridgeon added it was not possible to move the start time any earlier than 07:30 because of the "logistical changes required".

The women's 20km race walk on 20 September begins at 07:30, but the men's event on the same day is scheduled for 09:50.

When Tokyo hosted the summer Olympics in 2021, the marathon and race walking events were moved 800km north to Sapporo because of its cooler conditions.

Despite the World Championships taking place later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower in Tokyo, conditions have remained similar to mid-summer.

Japan has endured its hottest summer since records began in 1898, with temperatures 2.36C above average.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe admitted earlier this week that athletes would inevitably face "heat challenges".

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghana risks becoming a water-stressed country if downward trend in water availability persists – Minister warns Ghana risks becoming a water-stressed country if downward trend in water availab...

1 hour ago

September 11: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.65 on forex market September 11: Cedi sells at GHS12.11 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.65 on forex mark...

1 hour ago

Former Eastern Regional Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration, Seth Acheampong Galamsey fight: Mahama wasn’t honest about state of emergency from the onset — S...

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Mahama’s comments on galamsey demoralizing — Ahiagbah

1 hour ago

2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia My Zongo votes in 2024 polls better than we got in 2020 — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Yaw Opoku Mensah, the Spokesperson for former Education Minister and NPP flagbearer hopeful Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Claim Dr. Adutwum sidelined technical expertise as Education Minister mischievou...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Cedi is making an adjustment and will settle at a certain rate — Mahama on depre...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Declaration of state of emergency should be the last resort — Mahama

1 hour ago

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni I feel more hopeless in galamsey fight after listening to Mahama — Manasseh Azur...

1 hour ago

Renowned journalist and anti-galamsey activist Erastus Asare Donkor Mahama’s posture on galamsey fight reflects complicity, unseriousness — Erastus ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line