Kassim Ocansey Mingle named new Black Galaxies head coach

By GFA Communications
Kassim Ocansey Mingle named new Black Galaxies head coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has named Kassim Ocansey Mingle as the new Head Coach of the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s CHAN (African Nations Championship) team.

Mingle, currently at the helm of Premier League side Nations FC, has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most innovative coaches.

He previously revitalized Bechem United before narrowly missing out on the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title with Nations FC, finishing just behind Bibiani Goldstars.

He will be supported by a seasoned technical team. Samuel Boadu, Berekum Chelsea’s head coach and former coach of Medeama SC, joins as Assistant Coach.

Boadu notably led Hearts of Oak to a Ghana Premier League and FA Cup double in 2021. Godwin Attram, former Ghana U20 captain and current coach of Attram De Visser, also takes up an assistant coaching role, while ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Stephen Ahorlu will oversee the goalkeepers.

The backroom staff is further strengthened by former Black Stars Team Manager Henry Martey as Welfare Officer, with Justice Kofi Mensah and Francis Ofori serving as Kit Managers.

The team’s medical and support unit includes Gilbert Yankson as Physiotherapist, Abass Adjei-Grant as Video Analyst, Dr. Abena Tannor as Team Doctor, and Prince Charles Anokye as Masseur.

Dr. Abena Yeboaa Tannor brings a wealth of expertise, specializing in Family Medicine and Sports, Exercise, and Rehabilitation Medicine.

She also serves as Chairperson of the GFA Medical Committee and Training Coordinator for the Sports, Exercise and Rehabilitation Medicine Fellowship Program at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The assembly of this experienced technical and support team underscores the GFA’s commitment to fielding a competitive Black Galaxies squad, aiming to excel at the next CHAN tournament and restore Ghana’s prominence on the continental stage.

Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has been excused from the Black Galaxies setup to focus on his new role as head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

