Dr Tony Aubynn stresses importance of Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualification

THU, 11 SEP 2025

Board Member of Medeama SC, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has emphasized that Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is crucial and urged all stakeholders to do everything possible to secure a spot at football’s biggest stage.

The Black Stars currently top Group I with 19 points from eight matches, with just two fixtures remaining in the qualifiers.

Following a frustrating draw against Chad, Ghana returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Dr. Aubynn, a former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), said: “Black Stars qualifying [to the World Cup] is extremely important; it adds to our reputation as a football nation.

"Ghana is a football might in Africa, and the records show…but I think qualifying is very important to us, and I think we must do everything to qualify,” he added.

The Black Stars will aim to seal their place at the 2026 Mundial, which will be hosted across the USA, Mexico, and Canada, when they face the Central African Republic and Comoros in the final round of qualifiers next month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

