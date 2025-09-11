ModernGhana logo
Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang targets top-four finish in upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season

THU, 11 SEP 2025

Vision FC head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang says his side is determined to push higher up the table in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, setting his sights on a top-four finish.

The Accra-based club, who secured an 11th-place finish with 45 points in their debut season, are looking to build on that experience as they prepare for their second year in the top flight.

“We are looking to make a jump. It would be very good if we could be within the first eight. That would be a huge jump for us," he told 3Sports.

"For me, as a coach, personally, I always want to play in the top four. It’s good for my CV as a coach, but then again it’s also good for the club to be able to move from let’s say 11 to the first four."

While acknowledging the difficulty of competing against more established sides, the young tactician expressed confidence in his team’s growth and ambition.

“Look, we have to be very realistic. We are a young team, we are competing for places, but I think that top eight would really be a huge jump for us as a club. I think that we’re going to go further from the third or fourth season, but the first and second are about maintaining our position and improving on what we did last season. First four is way ahead of us, but first eight is achievable, so we’re going to do everything possible to be in the top eight,” he said.

Vision FC will open their new campaign on Sunday with a home clash against FC Samartex at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

