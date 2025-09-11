2025/26 GPL: We are very uch ready for the season - Hearts of Oak's trainer Issah Najahu

Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper's trainer Issah Najahu says his side is very much ready for the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobian Club wrapped up their preparations for the upcoming season with a 1-0 win against city rivals, Great Olympics in the 2025 Democracy Cup last week at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the team’s preparations, Najahu said the build-up matches, particularly the Top Four tournament and the clash with Olympics, have provided the right test for the squad.

“Once the league starts next week, I think we are very ready for the season. As we have seen in the Top Four, we all saw what happened,” Najahu said after the Democracy Cup game.

“Top Four is a high-profile game, and before the league will kick start, you need to play at least high-profile games.

“We have done that with the Top Four, and today we wrap up with the Olympics, which is also a high-profile game. Because Olympics is more or less like a Premier Division club, we don't see them as a Division One side but rather a Premier.

“I think we are very much ready for the season," he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will open their campaign with a home game against debutant side Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 12.